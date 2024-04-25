The three men linked to the murder of a Rand Water executive, Teboho Joala, will appear in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court for their bail hearing on 29 April 2024

Lindani Mtshali, Khulekani Mduli and Zamokuhle Ntombela were arrested and had their first appearance on 22 April 2024.

Joala was gunned down during a back-to-school event in Zakariyya Park, Johannesburg, on 29 January 2024

The three men accused of the murder of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard, Sifiso Shange, will appear in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court for their bail hearing on 29 April 2024.

Three arrested for Joala's murder

According to News24, Lindani Mtshali, Khulekani Mduli, and Zamokuhle Ntombela appeared before the court on 22 April 2024.

Joala was gunned down at a back-to-school event in Zakariyya Park, Johannesburg, on 29 January 2024.

The executive was shot eight times and died on the scene alongside his bodyguard, who tried to protect him.

An EWN report said Joala’s family welcomed the trio’s arrest and added that they were confident the criminal justice system would bring them closure.

Citizens welcome the arrest of Joala’s alleged killers

Some netizens applauded the police, while others wondered if the trio were hired gunmen.

@Hyperloll4 said:

“They were literally hired.”

@TheVoic30081751 praised the police:

“We applaud SAPS for tracking and arresting this thugs who killed Joala. The breakthrough brings confidence to our people. Well done SAPS ”

@NtsuntsuMolete commented:

“Looks like a tight case. I hope nothing procedural gets messed up..”

@ProudlyMsTee suggested:

“Death penalty. We can't go on like this as a country. These people continue to commit crimes coz the punishment doesn't fit the crime. A life for a life.”

@nicholasp2105 asked:

“Where the person who hired them.”

Gauteng police arrest suspect in Teboho Joala murder case

Briefly News reported that Gauteng police arrested a suspect connected to the murder of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala in Thokoza, the East of Johannesburg.

Authorities also confiscated a firearm, which was believed to be linked to the crime.

The arrest marked a crucial step in the investigation of the events surrounding Joala's tragic death.

