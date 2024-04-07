Gauteng Police have arrested a suspect connected to the murder of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala in Thokoza, the East of Johannesburg

During the arrest, law enforcement confiscated a firearm believed to be linked to the crime, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation

Joala and his bodyguard were shot in full view of primary school pupils from five different schools who had gathered at the local community hall in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police have made a significant breakthrough in the case of the murder of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala.

Suspect arrested

According to eNCA, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni confirmed a suspect linked to the killing has been arrested. Police followed leads to an address in Thokoza, east of Johannesburg, and confiscated a firearm at the scene.

The arrest marks a crucial step in the investigation of the events surrounding Joala's tragic death. Mthombeni emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and that court-secured documents are needed to strengthen the case against the individuals involved.

Joala's murder shocked the community, as he was killed in a brazen hit in front of hundreds of primary school pupils during a donation event hosted by Rand Water at Zakariyya Park Civic Hall, south of Johannesburg.

Mzansi call for justice

The circumstances of his death have sparked widespread concern around Mzansi, with many calling on cops to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Here are some of the reactions:

@ZweLee Ginola Miya commented:

"They always say Police are not working. I always say commit a crime uzabona."

@RM Sithole shared:

"Good Job. We hope justice is served."

@Alex Mchenge Alex said:

"That was quick. The problem is our justice system. It's useless."

@Max Well Baloyi reacted:

"May the courts exercise full might of the law instead of casually granting bail and issuing shorter sentences for heinous crimes."

@Mushavhi Justice Razwinani shared:

"That's great; the Police are excelling at their Task."

@Siphiwe Biyela said:

"The main problem is our laws and the corrupt justice system, but otherwise, the police are working."

@Kolobe Nkgweng

"Our justice system is weak. It failed Joala and did not protect Teboho Joala."

6 men plead guilty to whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s murder

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the six men who were accused of murdering Thembisa Hospital whistleblower Babita Deokaran have pleaded guilty.

The men shot and killed Deokaran after she flagged dodgy financial dealings taking place at the hospital.

Many South Africans want to know who ordered the assassination hit on Deokaran's life.

