Six men who were kidnapped last Friday in Pietermaritzburg have been rescued by KwaZulu-Natal police

They were held captive in a house located in Newlands West, enduring days of torture and physical abuse

It's been reported that the suspects may be linked to Marianhill gang shot dead by police a few days ago

Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrest two suspects linked to the kidnapping of 6 men. Images: @NkwhaziG and Lance13

Source: Twitter

Six men kidnapped in Pietermaritzburg last Friday have been rescued, and KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested suspects.

KZN police rescue victims

According to eNCA, the men had been tortured and beaten at a house in Newlands West. It's alleged that the suspects may be linked to Marianhill gang shot dead by police a few days ago.

The team, comprising members from various units, including the DPCI provincial tracking team, Anti-Gang Unit, DPCI Economic Protected Resources, DPCI PMB NVPC, kidnapping team, Mayville Crime Prevention, Magma Security and Investigations, and Hawks Protection Services, successfully apprehended two suspects following a car chase and shootout.

One suspect was caught driving a stolen VW Polo belonging to the victims, while the kidnappers had already extorted approximately R100k from the men in the preceding week.

Mzansi applauds KZN cops

Netizens were amazed by the exceptional efforts of law enforcement officers from KwaZulu-Natal. Many praised them for a job well done.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TokologoFreed11 shared:

People’s hearts are so evil and dark! How do you continue kidnapping six people while you lost 9 of your friends a few days ago in a shootout?

@Khanyiii98 commented:

"PMB, I don’t know. That place looks dangerous."

@AHT_YssY said:

"KZN Police doing what we expect from our law enforcement officers."

@Gorhakazi praised

"Also, the KZN police deserve a bonus this year!"

@THEGLUE expressed:

"KZN is more dangerous than Cape Flats."

@Nkululeko shared:

"Our favourite KZN SAPS is doing what they do best."

Marianhill mass shooting leaves seven dead

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about another mass shooting that had taken place; this time, seven people were killed at a tuck shop in Marianhill.

Unknown suspects approached patrons at the Siqhopholozi Tuckshop and proceeded to open fire, killing six people.

A seventh person was rushed to hospital, where he tragically died of his wounds following the horrific attack.

