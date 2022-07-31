Marianhill Mass Shooting Leaves 7 Dead After Suspects Open Fire at Tuck Shop

Another mass shooting has taken place, this time seven people were killed at a tuck shop in Marianhill

Unknown suspects approached patrons at the Siqhopholozi Tuckshop and proceeded to open fire, killing six people

A seventh person was rushed to hospital where he tragically died of his wounds following the horrific attack

DURBAN - Another mass shooting has rocked South Africa, this time taking place in KwaZulu-Natal. A group of patrons were at the Siqhopholozi Tuckshop when a group of unknown suspects approached them and opened fire.

Six people were killed and a seventh was rushed off to the hospital in critical condition where he tragically died following the attack in Marianhill, west of Durban.

Another mass shooting has taken place in Marianhill, west of Durban. Seven people have been killed. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

ECR reported that three of the deceased are believed the be the tuck shop owner and his two sons, a fourth person who was killed was allegedly waiting for a traditional healer.

The police believe that he was the target of the hit according to eCNA. Authorities have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects.

Social media users weigh in on yet another tragic mass shooting

@NathiXequar:

"This is becoming a norm. Why doesn’t @PresidencyZA deploy the @SANDF_ZA as he did during lockdown? They must go door to door and search for these weapons. They must also search every vehicle. "

@IanCameron23:

"The death toll from last nights tuck-shop shooting in Marianhill, KZN is now 7. The 7th victim allegedly just passed away due to injuries. 6 people were shot and killed on the scene."

@kwayishe:

"Can the people who will b attending the upcoming imbizo at Marianhill with Bheki Cele ask him why they didnt investigate the voicenote by foreign men who were discussing killing South Africans. #MassShooting

#SALivesMatter

#SecureSABorders

#PutSouthAficansFirst

#OperationDudula"

@Lebogang_Loks:

"Marianhill shooting, someone is definitely behind this shootings this things are just well orchestrated."

