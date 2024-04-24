The Health Department said lack of identification is one of the major contributors to the over 2000 unclaimed bodies in the country's morgues

Minister Joe Phaahla revealed, while answering a parliamentary question, that a majority of the unclaimed bodies were in KwaZulu-Natal

Netizens suspected that a majority of the unclaimed and unidentifiable bodies could be foreign nationals

Health Minister Joe Phaahla revealed that there were over 2000 unclaimed bodies in morgues across SA. Images: Stock Images

The absence of identification documents on the deceased's person, when they arrive at the morgue, is one of the major contributors to the over 2000 unclaimed bodies in the country.

Unclaimed bodies in SA

While answering a parliamentary question, Health Minister Joe Phaahla revealed that most unclaimed bodies were in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Health Department’s Dr Relebohile Ncha told SAFM that bodies could stay unclaimed at the morgue for seven days to a year.

According to ECR Newswatch, the identification process, which involved the police, also contributed to the lengthy period before a pauper's burial is declared.

Citizens speculate on the nationality of unclaimed bodies

Many netizens believed that most of the unclaimed bodies were those of foreign nationals.

@MM16642 said:

“its foreigners keep them there.”

@sme_mag23661 suggested:

“How about using those 1 million graves that @MYANC dug during COVID? ”

@Boy82Big2 commented:

“There problem is we have too many unknown and untraceable people in South Africa.”

@dsephelle added:

“It's obvious those are illegal immigrants.”

@Boontjies11 advised:

“Bury them.”

