A domestic worker from Mpumalanga went missing, and her family searched for her after she did not come back home

The family was informed that she was killed early this month after her employer's dog attacked her

South Africans were livid at how the employers could hide the death of the woman and demanded answers to what happened

Mzansi demands answers after her boss's dogs allegedly killed Tryphinah Mngomezulu. Images: @Realhousekid/X and Ivan Pantic/Getty Images

Source: UGC

MPUMALANGA– A domestic worker from Mpumalanga allegedly went missing, and her family searched for her. Unbeknownst to them, she was already dead, killed by her boss's dog.

Domestic worker killed by dogs

According to SowetanLIVE, the woman, Tryphinah Mngomezulu, was killed on 2 March in Secunda. It's alleged that she was killed after her employer's dog attacked her. The South African Police Service contacted the family the following day to let them know of her death. Her son said he called her that day after work hours, but she did not answer her phone. He continued calling her but to no avail.

He was devastated when he was called by his aunt, who told him that she was in a state mortuary. Her sister, Sonto, also said that when she saw her body at the mortuary, it had dog scratches and bites. Police said they tried to contact the family members on the day, but their calls went unanswered.

South Africans slam employer

Netizens on Facebook were angry at the employer and demanded the employer be held accountable for the woman who was allegedly killed by dogs.

Lynne Percival Oakley said:

"Heartless and unacceptable on the part of the employer. May she rest in peace."

Casper Mpoofu said:

"The employer should have the next of kin number."

Kika Masentle Silva said:

"That employer is not a good person. Condolences to the family."

Bongani Mgubela said:

"This is simple. The employer has to account."

Jeroen Jansen said:

"They are hiding something."

