The South African Police Service, who arrested four suspects related to the kidnapping of Joslin Smith, made a gruesome discovery

Two of the suspects, who were interrogated for almost two days, confessed that they sold Jslin Smith for muthi

South Africans were livid and called for the harshest punishment for the men if found guilty

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

South Africans were stunned that the suspects confessed they sold Joslin Smith for muthi. Images: @GaytonMK/X and Veam Visuals/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

WESTERN CAPE– The South African Police Service revealed that two of the suspects arrested for the disappearance of Joslin Smith were interrogated, and they made a gruesome confession. The men claimed they sold her for muthi.

Men claim they sold Joslin for muthi

According to The Citizen, the men were interrogated for 36 hours after they were arrested, and on Tuesday, 5 March, they confessed that they sold her for muthi. It's alleged that they sold her for R20,000 to an unidentified man. The investigating team also visited various places in the Western Cape to gather information about her disappearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

South Africans call for strict justice

Netizens on Facebook were livid at the alleged confessions.

Brenda Declerck said:

"They must never see the light again!"

Alex Mchenge Alex was disgusted:

"Yerrr, sies man."

The Anglican Bishop said:

"The most cruel thing about muti killing is the victim does a painful and agonizing death."

BreakTheSilenceAboutSouthAfrica said:

"Peverting the course of justice should be included with the charges. Lock them all up for a very long time."

Danny Naicker said:

"Why is there even a court proceeding? Lock them up and throw the keys."

Gayton McKenzie hosts prayer session for Joslin Smith

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Gayton McKenzie, the president of the Patriotic Alliance, hosted a prayer session in Saldanha Bay for Joslin Smith.

The prayer session included gospel artists performing and singing to the crowd that gathered to pray for Joslin.

South Africans joined in the prayer and wished that the little girl was found.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News