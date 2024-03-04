The Patriotic Alliance's president and businessman, Gayton McKenzie, hosted a prayer session for Joslin Smith

Joslin went missing in late February after she was left with her mother's boyfriend while her mother went to work

Netizens prayed for her safe return and are heartbroken that she is still missing

Gayton McKenzie and the community of Saldanha Bay prayed for Joslin Smith to return home safely. Images: @GaytonMcK

SALDANHA BAY – The president of the Patriotic Alliance and businessman, Gayton McKenzie, hosted a prayer session in Saldanha Bay on 3 March 2024 for Joslin Smith, who went missing in late February. South Africans joined the PA in prayer and hope that the child would be found.

PA hosts a prayer session

Gayton McKenzie posted a video of the mass prayer session on his X account, @GaytonMcK. The video shows the prayer session attended by scores of people from Saldanha Bay. McKenzie also posted a poster of the event featuring artists and pastors. Watch the video here:

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

Authorities in Saldanha Bay offered a R20,000 reward for information leading to Joslin's location

Her search was suspended a few days after the community worked hard to find her

Her mother's boyfriend felt responsible as she disappeared while she was on his watch

South Africans join PA in prayer

Netizens joined the party in making intercession for the little girl to come back.

Lisz Mageba said:

"This is too sad, yoh. I hope she's found alive and healthy."

Donovan Welkom said:

"I wish for her safe return and that a loving family should adopt her so she can experience the love shown by the community."

Willem Arendse said:

"If it wasn't for Gayton and his colleagues, this Joslin case was due for the archives."

IG: Joy-Zelda said:

"I don't think Joslin Smith is still in Saldanha Bay. She was taken out of the country."

Mari9 said:

"I had hoped she would have been found by now."

Kelly Smith survives mob justice attempt

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service allegedly protected Kelly Smith, Joslin's mother, from the mob.

The community was planning on harming her as they blame her for her daughter's disappearance. The SAPS took her and her boyfriend and put her in a safe place, and South Africans had many questions.

