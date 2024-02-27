The search for Joshlin Smith, who was last seen on 19 February, has been suspended

Authorities vowed to investigate every lead and urged people to stop spreading false rumours and accusations

Joshlin's disappearance has left South Africans anxious and concerned, and many are demanding answers

South Africans are praying for the safe return of the missing girl Joshlin Smith.

Search efforts for missing child Joshlin Smith were suspended. The Saldanha Bay community is on edge, wondering what happened to the six-year-old.

Anxiety mounts in Saldanha Bay

It has been eight days since Joshlin disappeared from a shack where she was under the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

Community members voiced their anger when they learned the search was paused.

Concerns escalated after false information about Joshlin's disappearance started spreading on social media. According to EWN, Saldanha Bay Councilor Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw urged citizens to verify facts before spreading rumours.

Authorities issue stern warning

Le Roux-Rossouw said the authorities are investigating the girl's disappearance and issued a stern warning against making false accusations.

Despite the setback, South Africans are praying for Joshlin's safe return. Read a few comments below:

Noeleen Bridle said:

"Awful to say but the boyfriends are usually the first port of call."

Carisma Harmzen wrote:

"Pray she gets found. Hopefully alive but if not just find her. Not knowing is the worst part of this."

Mhana Mesha posted:

"The boyfriend knows, the community should deal with him."

Madeneyah Andrews mentioned:

"Both the mother and her boyfriend should be locked away. They know what they did."

Charmaine Whyte asked:

"Why is the boyfriend not arrested and questioned? Mother must take responsibility for her actions."

Janet Macgregor Naude added:

"It is heartbreaking that this beautiful little girl is still missing. Praying for her safe return."

Boyfriend blames himself for Smith's disappearance

Recently, Briefly News reported that the boyfriend of Josln Smith's mother, Jacquin Appolis, revealed that he did not know what happened the day Joslin disappeared.

Despite this, he said he feels responsible for the little girl's disappearance. Appolis said Joslin told him she was going to play with her friends, which is when she disappeared.

