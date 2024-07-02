Police are waiting for the postmortem results of a one-year-old toddler who was found in a pit latrine in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga

Authorities discovered little Smangaliso Mokoena after his mother allegedly told her family that she disposed of the child in the toilet

The police, who took the mother in for questioning, were investigating the inquest alongside the prosecution team

Mpumalanga police are waiting for the postmortem results of a one-year-old toddler who was found in a pit toilet in Bushbuckridge.

Mom reveals baby's location

Little Smangaliso Mokoena was discovered in the lavatory on 30 June 2024 after his mother allegedly told her family that she threw the child in. Provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli told Briefly News that the police took the mother in for questioning:

“Currently, it’s an inquest and not a murder case…a postmortem will be conducted soon to determine the cause of death.”

Mdhluli added that the provincial police were working with the prosecution team to probe the matter further.

KZN toddler found in pit latrine

In June 2024, a two-year-old’s body was discovered in a pit latrine in Mkhazane near Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal. Lisulenkosi Lamula’s little body was found after he disappeared during a family gathering.

Mzansi shocked and saddened

Netizens were horrified by the alleged incident.

Jenny Middleton said:

"Horrible, horrible story. "

@General_Sport7 asked:

“Why do we still have toilets like these? The dignity of the people is disregarded.”

@africanacademia added:

“Women can be evil sometimes. Why would you do this to an innocent child.”

@tintan_mft stated:

“Sad.”

@renold_webster wondered:

“Didn't the ANC win this province outright again?”

@TheturnOf questioned:

“What kind of toilet is this?”

North West police discover remains of missing baby Keamogetse Setshego

Briefly News previously reported that the North West police discovered the remains of a baby that went missing five years ago.

Keamogetse Setshego and her mother disappeared in Kabe village near Mahikeng on 29 April 2019.

One of the suspects linked to the alleged murders reportedly pointed out the infant's location to the police.

