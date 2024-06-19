Police have not made any arrests after a group of between 20 and 40 people attempted to enter an IEC warehouse in Gauteng

The group was reportedly trying to gain entry to where the counted ballot papers were being stored

The police confirmed that they’ve launched an investigation into the incident and were reviewing footage of the incident

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Police have not made any arrests after a group of between 20 and 40 people forcefully attempted to enter an IEC warehouse in Booysens, Johannesburg.

Source: Getty Images

Police open intimidation case

The culprits reportedly demanded access to where the IEC kept the counted ballot papers. The police confirmed to News24 that they were investigating a case of intimidation and had reviewed TV footage of the culprits who descended on the premises on 18 June 2024. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the police took statements from witnesses to establish who the people were.

According to IOL, the IEC confirmed that nothing was taken. The commission stated that after the 29 May 2024 polls concluded, officials took the election material to a central facility for safekeeping and storage.

South Africans speculate about the reasons for the attack

@Brainwa72420609 said:

“IEC staging break-ins to destroy evidence of vote rigging.”

@Monwa70457386 added:

“Divert Divert Divert! IEC must just attend to political parties concerns. Vote rigging.”

@phakathwayo_579 speculated:

“IEC is on to something, maybe they want to destroy evidence.”

@Generalmdlaka concluded:

“There was no such thing the IEC is playing politics it won’t work.”

@MoMadibi asked:

“How many people did this exactly? One says 15, this one 30, and the other one said about 60.”

MKP's delays in presenting vote-rigging

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were frustrated and sceptical over the MKP's delays in presenting evidence of alleged vote rigging in the recent 2024 General Election.

The party submitted an urgent application to the Constitutional Court to halt Parliament's first sitting.

Public criticism on social media mounted, with users questioning the party’s motives.

