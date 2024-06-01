KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has warned political parties against engaging in post-election violence

The top cop told the media that, so far, 24 arrests were for election-relation crimes in KwaZulu-Natal

His warning follows recent reports of possible election violence by security company Fidelity and banking group FirstRand

KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has warned political parties against post-election violence. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner has warned political parties against partaking in post-election violence.

KZN police arrest 24 suspects for election-related offences

According to @ewnreporter, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi advised political leaders to let better heads prevail. He addressed the media at Durban's IEC results operation centre on 31 May 2024.

During his address, Mkhwanazi revealed that 68 election-related cases were opened in KwaZulu-Natal, which led to 24 arrests. The top cop said the charges linked to the cases include intimidation, defacing and unlawful removal of election material, discharging of a firearm, assault and fraud:

On 24 May 2024, KwaZulu-Natal's SAPS confirmed that it had partnered with the SA National Defence Force, private security, and crime intelligence to combat possible violence on election day and the aftermath. The revelation followed the release of reports by Fidelity and FirstRand warning of possible protests during the election period.

South Africans weigh in

Some social media users said the lieutenant general needed to step aside while citizens dealt with the alleged vote rigging in the elections.

@MandiMALS said:

“He won’t do anything. We demand re-count or re-election.”

@Mjmakhanya111 added:

“Akame man lo liyahamba izwe akasimele kancane kubi kubi manje.”

@JayKay92102236 commented:

“And so the poooooooooooooh-lice have spoken, and everybody shivers in their boots while so many in uniform are in cahoots with the crooks.”

@ALETTAHA asked:

“Big words. Can they back it up? We still remember July in KZN very well.”

@BoiSadiki stated:

“He is basically telling ANC supporters to take the defeat or else, nizokhala.”

MK Party accuses IEC of vote rigging

Briefly News reported that the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party accused the Independent Electoral Commission of vote rigging in the 2024 General Election.

The party has requested a manual recount of the votes in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla accused the commission of partnering with the ANC and DA in the alleged crime.

