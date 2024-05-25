KZN police have partnered with the national army, crime intelligence and private security to curb any election violence

The move follows protest warnings issued by security company Fidelity and banking group FirstRand

It's alleged that the recent ConCourt ruling barring Jacob Zuma from standing for office could result in unrest similar to July 2021

KZN police are working with the army and private security to prevent possible election violence.

KwaZulu-Natal's SAPS has partnered with the SA National Defence Force, private security and crime intelligence to combat possible violence on election day and the aftermath.

KZN election protest threat

Security company Fidelity reportedly warned on 24 May 2024 about possible protests during the election period stemming from the recent Constitutional Court decision barring MK leader Jacob Zuma from running for office. Based on Msholozi’s support base, the company said there was a risk of repeating the July 2021 unrest. Fidelity’s warning came a day after FirstRand issued a similar warning.

KZN election security plan

During the launch of the IEC’s KZN Provincial Operations Centre on 24 May 2024, Provincial Deputy Police Commissioner Major-General Phumelele Makhoba confirmed that they’d received the intel and were working with the army and crime intelligence personnel:

“We have our foot soldiers on the ground comprising of crime intelligence and SANDF intelligence. They are working on the information. We have our teams to deal with any eventuality."

