The Hawks arrested three men, two Nigerian and one South African, for various crimes, including rape and trafficking

A multi-disciplinary team busted the trio holding a 34-year-old captive in a house in Sandton, Johannesburg

The alleged perpetrators were remanded in custody after their brief court appearance and would return to the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 31 May 2024

The Hawks arrested two Nigerians and a South African for Rrape and trafficking in Sandton, Johannesburg. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

Three men, two Nigerian and one South African, are facing allegations of rape, trafficking, drug dealing and contravening the Immigration Act. The trio appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, Johannesburg, on 24 May 2024.

Trio arrested for rape and trafficking

The Hawks arrested Ifeanyi Michael Ugbobuaku (39), Seeraj Wally (43), and Matthew Adeongun (38) on 22 May 2024 after it was uncovered that they were keeping a 34-year-old woman against her will.

A multi-disciplinary team, which included members of the SAPS and the Home Affairs Department, found the alleged culprits and the victim at a Sandton home. The Hawk’s Captain Lloyd Ramovha told Briefly News that a search of the house uncovered small amounts of mandrax and crystal meth.

“The victim has recounted her ordeal at the hands of her captors, including being subjected to sexual exploitation and a life of drugs.”

The three men were remanded in custody on 31 May 2024, pending their bail application.

Police on the lookout for more victims

Ramovha said the investigators believed that the three men could be more victims and urged those who’d fallen prey to the alleged perpetrators to come forward. He added that Information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.

