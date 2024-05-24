Fidelis Moema, the former KPMG employee accused of defrauding the firm of R16.5 million, has changed his lawyer, causing a delay in court proceedings

The case, involving over 400 charges of fraud and money laundering, has been postponed to 31 July

Fidelis Moema Changes Lawyer, Delaying R16.5 Million Fraud Case

Fidelis Moema, former KPMG employee, appears alongside two accused at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for their R16 million fraud case. Images: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Fidelis Moema, the former KPMG employee accused of defrauding the audit firm of R16.5 million, has changed his legal representation, citing a conflict of interest.

Moema briefly appeared alongside his co-accused, Lebogang Sigubudu and Trevor Machimana, in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

The change in legal representation has delayed the proceedings.

Disclosure of the docket to a new lawyer

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwana, the case was postponed to allow for the disclosure of the docket contents.

"Unfortunately, that could not be done as our admin department needs to send emails requesting copies of the docket once all attorneys have made their requests and payments."

"Also once they have paid. Because they have an obligation to pay for those copies then only would we be in a position to furnish them with the copies of the docket."

See the video below for cases postponed to the end of July

Magistrate Sharon Soko has postponed the case to 31 July and extended the bail of all three accused under the same conditions.

Each accused was previously granted bail of R50,000 in April, with strict conditions, including a prohibition on applying for passports and warnings against intimidating or communicating with witnesses.

The co-accused Moema, Sigubudu, and Machimana face over 400 fraud and money laundering charges.

Also, Moema is charged with theft, allegedly embezzling R16.5 million in bursary funds for university students.

Between 2019 and 2022, Moema reportedly executed over 400 fraudulent transactions to various companies linked to his associates.

The state alleges he coerced former partners to register companies in their names to facilitate money laundering. These women are now cooperating with law enforcement as state witnesses.

Moema moved on from KPMG to Nedbank

The court heard previously that Moema, who worked for Nedbank after being fired by KPMG in November 2022, did not disclose his termination from KPMG to his new employer.

His contract with Nedbank ended on 30 April. Moema, born in the United Kingdom and holding South African citizenship, attracted social media attention after surrendering to police on 2 April. His posts showcased his lavish lifestyle, including trips to Greece.

Sigubudu, a Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) officer, allegedly received R657,000 through his company without providing services to KPMG.

Machimana, who is self-employed, is accused of transferring more than R800,000 received from KPMG to his business account under similar circumstances.

The case against Moema and his co-accused remains a complex legal matter, with the next court appearance scheduled for the end of July.

The delay in proceedings is another setback in a high-profile case that continues to unravel the extent of the alleged fraud and its impact on the victims.

A look inside Moema’s salary and assets worth millions

Breifly News reported that Moema would plead not guilty to money laundering and theft charges against him. He also owns property worth millions and allegedly used his girlfriend, who turned state witness accounts to launder money.

He was arrested on 2 April and charged with theft, money laundering and fraud. He recently appeared before the Palm Ridge Commercial Court, accused of stealing R16.5 million from KPMG.

The money he allegedly stole was meant for bursary recipients. He was appointed to oversee bursary payments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News