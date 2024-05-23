The Hawks arrested a Gauteng-based couple for fabricating bank statements and defrauding the Industrial Development Corporation out of R53 million

They applied for funding for their small business in 2018 and, in the process, forged bank statements, which led to them getting over R50 million from the IDC

However, an investigation by the Hawks resulted in the couple being arrested and appearing before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court

EKURHULENI— A Gauteng-based couple was arrested and appeared before the Palm Ridge Special Commercialised Crime Court after they defrauded the Industrial Development Corporation of R53 million.

Couple misrepresents bank records for millions

according to IOL, the couple, 53-year-old Busisiwe Lebaka and her husband, 50-year-old Job Lebaka, committed the fraud in 2018. They applied for business funding through their company, Bukabopa Holding (Pty) Limited, and they had to pay R1 million from the company's finances to prove they were viable for the funding.

The couple then forged bank statements to make it seem as if their company was worthy of receiving the substantial loan. However, the Hawks got wind of the fraud after the IDC opened a case at the Sandton Police Station in 2020. The Hawks arrested the couple on Tuesday, and after appearing, they were released on R5000 bail. Their case has been postponed to July.

South Africans were stunned by amount stolen

Netizens on Facebook were stunned that the couple defrauded the government by more than R50 million.

Sandy B said:

"People steal so much money and then roam around Konka instead of buying a new identity someone else."

Aron Motabogi said:

"Nothing will happen to them. They are associated with the ANC."

Kanyisa Mbiza said:

"Nothing will happen to them. They will continue where they left off when the noise dies down."

Godfrey Paw said:

"That's small waters. There are real crocodiles who forge and get away with it. They keep millions in the pocket just to work together with the investing team."

Tino Costar Chitata said:

"A couple in crime."

