The famous Amapiano DJ and producer Uncle Waffles seems to be gaining a lot of weight in a short period

The controversial Musa Khawula posted a video of the 24-year-old star performing live, showing how thick she was now

Many netizens flooded the comment section, with some of them criticising her and others complimenting

Uncle Waffles' weight gain caused a buzz. Image: Santiago Felipe/Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old Amapiano star Uncle Waffles had many fans and followers talking about her latest appearance on social media.

Uncle Waffles' weight gain under scrutiny

Social media has been buzzing lately as the Swaziland-born DJ and music producer Uncle Waffles became the talk of the town once again after a gent on TikTok claimed to have known Uncle Waffles before her prime and sadly lost contact when his phone broke.

Recently, the star trended online regarding her weight gain and how thick she looked now compared to when she came into the limelight in 2021. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the clip of the star performing live on his Twitter (X) page, which resulted in the DJ being criticised for her thickness.

Watch the video below:

Netizens criticise Uncle Waffles' weight gain

Many netizens reacted to Uncle Waffles' gains. Some criticised, and others complimented her. See some of the comments below:

@thisiskokie asked:

"When did Waffle get this thick?"

@bad_option88 said:

"It's almost time to call Dr Nowzaradan."

@DonaldMakhasane responded:

"Ever since south Africans ditched her, she's been gaining weight and looking horrible."

@NdabeLit tweeted:

"She doesn't have to take Ozempic, but she needs to shed some pounds."

@ThiagoTime6 shared:

"Waffles gonna need Ozempic soon."

@PalyMokoena wrote:

"She's gained a little too much."

