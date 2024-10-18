Amapiano artist Kamo Mphela recently showed off her weight gain in a recent video

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula reshared the video on X (Twitter), inviting some salty comments from people

Her fans reacted with admiration, saying she has a real body, while others had some salty reactions

One of Mzansi's most familiar faces, Kamo Mphela, recently stunned in a video showing off her body. In the video, Kamo wore a stylish denim-on-denim look, which exposed her not-so-flat tummy.

Kamo stuns in new short clip

Amanikiniki hitmaker Kamo Mphela broke away from industry and society's idea of sexy by confidently showing off her tummy.

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula posted a video on X with the caption: "Kamo Mphela shows off her fupa."

SA reacts to Kamo Mphela's new body

Musa Khawula's post invited some salty comments from people online. Some people reacted with admiration, saying she has a real body, unlike the women who feed into the trend of having BBLs.

Kamo Mphela's weight gain has always been discussed on social media.

@Akani2008

"Looking good with her Fupa there🤣"

@TTsport

"This is what I call a real body."

@Prince_iceee

"Most girls are built like her it’s nothing new. I like it."

@immortalz24

"Still looks better than most BBL’s."

Some of the salty comments are below:

@ms_tourist

"It’s not her. Why does she have a different face for each day ?🥹"

@__T_touch

"People don't wanna see us quiet."

@MoMadibi

"Haybo gents. dO You really think she's all that and more?"

@Cheez_1011

"I honestly don't know what Kamo Mphela looks like 😭😭"

@bad_option88

"Nothing new here we see this every day on the TL."

