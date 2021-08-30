South African vocalist and dancer, Kamo Mphela, has fallen victim to rumours after she gained a significant amount of weight

The stunner took to her personal Instagram account to address the pregnancy allegations and explain the reason for the weight gain

Mphela said that life is treating her well and she's making big bucks, hence her body is getting a little thicker as a result

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kamo Mphela has had to slam pregnancy rumours after her weight gain left tongues wagging. Taking to Instagram Live recently, the Amapiano vocalist made it clear that she was not expecting and was just becoming thick.

Kamo Mphela has refuted the rumours of her being pregnant. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

TshisaLive reported that the dancer said:

“Guys, I’m not pregnant, yoh! How many times? I just gained weight, OK? It’s those dollars, the dollars are making me look pregnant. Everybody is like ‘Is Kamo pregnant?’. I’m not pregnant. You guys frustrate me all the time. I’ve been hearing your stories and sh*t. I just became thick.”

The starlet explained that as her wallet got thicker, her body followed suit - and she still looks amazing.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Kamo has been bagging gigs across the continent as her brand becomes bigger. She has been setting Instagram ablaze with lit pictures from her travels. Kamo is known to hit out at criticism or false rumours.

Kamo Mphela responds to criticism, sends strong message to haters

Briefly News reported that Kamo Mphela trended after yet another picture of her face left Mzansi confused. Responding to the trolling, the Amapiano vocalist and dancer took to social media to slam the trolls.

In an explicit post, the media personality basically said that she didn’t care about the hate and she would continue to push her hustle. She posted yet another picture of herself to go with the caption:

“Drag me, slingshot me, cleanse your hearts because I'm still about to f*ck y’all up.”

Social media users had mixed reactions about her post. While some were rooting for her, others continued to troll her about the new picture.

Twitter user Kaya_ohyeah said: “Y'all are the best group in the continent.”

MncwangoLS said: “I swear I will never see her when passing me coz I know her but I don't.”

Khanyizama said: “Is that you sis?”

Bruh_les said: “Which one are you is all we wanna know. Phela it seems like we are supporting a whole team of Mphelas.”

Source: Briefly.co.za