A TikTok video from a matric dance shows a couple turning heads with their outfits and grand entrance

The duo looked so lavish that some netizens said it gave off wedding vibes, before they took a second look

Mzansi people flooded the comments, and rated the matric couple’s elegant style on their big day

A student couple made a grand entrance at their matric dance. Image: @bellahfontei

Source: TikTok

When it comes to matric dances, we expect glam, but this couple took things to a whole new level!

Matric couple turn heads at dance

A video from a recent matric dance created a buzz on TikTok. It shows a duo whose outfits and entrance were giving major wedding vibes.

The guy rocked up in a tuxedo, while his date stole the show in a stunning white gown. And yes, there were roses involved. It’s safe to say that Mzansi is obsessed.

Pupils cheer with excitement

Fellow pupils couldn’t help but scream and cheer as the pair made their grand entrance. With a bouquet of roses in hand, the guy played the perfect gentleman, helping his date out of the car and sharing a warm hug for all to see.

Watch the video below:

As soon as the video hit TikTok, viewers had thoughts. Many gave mixed reviews about the outfits.

See some comments below:

@sohkamalandeladla posted:

"Umthungi wengubo fast bakithi. I need this for my child."

@Vhudihawe commented:

"Haibo umshado mos! 👀😂😂😂"

@2ky.Mak wrote:

"Let kids enjoy, that's what I can say."

@madzangakay typed:

"Matshira zwino. 😭😭"

@Nancypatience posted:

"The guy looks dope but the girl's dress 👗 it’s a no shem."

@TheeGirl stated:

"Not very demure."

@Angela.🎀 said:

"MD is the real deal. The rest are just distractions. 😹😭 It’s the principal’s party."

@Mihloti mentioned:

"Sesi achi nga ucoyo chata 😭 anyways no naka.😫"

Source: Briefly News