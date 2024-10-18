“Bodyguard Is So Annoyed”: South African Women Gate-Crash a Wedding in Congo, Video Trends
- A group of South African ladies gate-crashed a wedding in Congo and the video delighted TikTok users
- The ladies are seen in a video singing a popular Mzansi wedding song while doing a wedding step toward the party
- Netizens loved the good vibes and mentioned how South Africans always bring energy, no matter where they are
Who needs an invite when you’ve got vibes? A group of South African ladies decided to crash a wedding in Congo. Naturally, they brought all the Mzansi energy with them.
Gate-crashing wedding in Mzansi style
The vibey ladies are seen strutting toward the wedding party, singing a popular South African wedding song while doing a classic wedding step.
Wedding video spread on TikTok
The video was posted by @veeedee3103 on TikTok. The group confidently joined the festivities uninvited but certainly not unwelcome. In a short period, the joyful footage clocked 286k views and hundreds of comments.
Watch the video below:
Social media users are absolutely living for this moment. Viewers are praising the group for bringing the Mzansi spirit all the way to Congo.
See some comments below:
@Kamogelo_Pooe said:
"Nothing makes South Africans happy like a wedding."
@buhlebendalo0620 wrote:
"Abantu base South Africa bazoxoshwa in some countries . 😂😂😂😂 You can't be so free to that extend."
@Ba_fana posted:
"And banale show off when they see people batho ba South Africa. 🥰"
@Miss T commented:
"South Africans le lastag strue. 😂😂😂"
@lykielee shared:
"They once did this here in Botswana at the Big Five Lodge. ❤❤"
@Professorx commented:
"This is beautiful. Generations of lost cousins meeting again."
@Hey stated:
"Mara redi main character yazi. 😭✋🏿"
@BassieRagnarsson added:
"The bodyguard in the yellow dress and shades is so annoyed. 😂😂😂"
African bride shows Congolese lobola day
In another article, Briefly News reported that TikTokker Thuli Kamb's lobola day wasn't just a celebration of love and union; it was a vibrant tapestry of Congolese tradition.
Her TikTok video takes viewers on a journey through the special day, showcasing the beauty of custom, the joy of family, and Thuli's radiant smile that has captivated hearts online.
