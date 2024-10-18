A group of South African ladies gate-crashed a wedding in Congo and the video delighted TikTok users

The ladies are seen in a video singing a popular Mzansi wedding song while doing a wedding step toward the party

Netizens loved the good vibes and mentioned how South Africans always bring energy, no matter where they are

A group of SA people gatecrashed a Congolese wedding. Image: @veeedee3103

Who needs an invite when you’ve got vibes? A group of South African ladies decided to crash a wedding in Congo. Naturally, they brought all the Mzansi energy with them.

Gate-crashing wedding in Mzansi style

The vibey ladies are seen strutting toward the wedding party, singing a popular South African wedding song while doing a classic wedding step.

Wedding video spread on TikTok

The video was posted by @veeedee3103 on TikTok. The group confidently joined the festivities uninvited but certainly not unwelcome. In a short period, the joyful footage clocked 286k views and hundreds of comments.

Social media users are absolutely living for this moment. Viewers are praising the group for bringing the Mzansi spirit all the way to Congo.

@Kamogelo_Pooe said:

"Nothing makes South Africans happy like a wedding."

@buhlebendalo0620 wrote:

"Abantu base South Africa bazoxoshwa in some countries . 😂😂😂😂 You can't be so free to that extend."

@Ba_fana posted:

"And banale show off when they see people batho ba South Africa. 🥰"

@Miss T commented:

"South Africans le lastag strue. 😂😂😂"

@lykielee shared:

"They once did this here in Botswana at the Big Five Lodge. ❤❤"

@Professorx commented:

"This is beautiful. Generations of lost cousins meeting again."

@Hey stated:

"Mara redi main character yazi. 😭✋🏿"

@BassieRagnarsson added:

"The bodyguard in the yellow dress and shades is so annoyed. 😂😂😂"

