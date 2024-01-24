A TikTok video showing a makoti practising her wedding dance steps gained traction on the platform

The dance teacher's efforts and the makoti's slow progress add a touch of humour to the wholesome video

Netizens are nervous on the makoti's behalf wondering what her moves will be like on her wedding day

A makoti learning choreography for her wedding became a hot topic on social media. Image: @eugenemc17

Netizens stepped into the lively world of wedding preparations. A TikTok video exposing the struggle of a bride-to-be learning her wedding dance steps captured their attention.

Makoti learns dance routine

The candid moments of the practice session brought humour and relatability to the often glamourised wedding journey.

The makoti is seen in the clip posted by @eugenemc17 trying the intricate steps of the wedding dance. The dance teacher patiently guided her through the routine that she struggled to master.

Wedding step video goes viral

The practice clip with 775,000 views had people torn between laughter and anticipation. Will the bridesmaids outshine her on the dance floor?

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rates bride's dance moves

Some TikTok users were entertained seeing the makoti botch the choreographed dance while the rest of the wedding party nailed the moves.

@Thothoo12 said:

"Shame makoti kuningi kuye."

@mr&missbizanahighSchools commented:

"That lady in pink better bot be the makoti. "

@yaditaukgadi posted:

"She is shy our makoti bathong."

@jenniferkoma wrote:

"Try something light for makoti, or else she might lose weight because of step."

@mazi.buko_samu asked:

"Yoh what's so difficult with the lady in pink?"

@machabalovedonia shared:

"I am the pink dress lady. When others say right I say left."

@mamatshiamo04 comment:

"If Makoti has two left what about Mogwenyana? Mara it can't be both I pray."

@xolileyamanjomane added:

"Makoti will nail it nge big day I trust her."

