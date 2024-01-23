One funny gogo became a TikTok sensation with her take on the viral Skomota dance challenge

She went above and beyond to imitate Skomota's unique moves, facial expressions and mannerisms

The entertaining video gained massive traction on the platform and turned the gogo into a viral hit

A TikTok content creator took part in the Skomota dance challenge. Image: @nhlanhlapollen

Source: TikTok

Get ready for a dose of laughter as a gogo on TikTok steals the show with her performance of the Skomota dance challenge.

Gogo copies Skomota's dance moves

This content creator @nhlanhlapollen went all-in. She committed to the routine with not only dance moves but also mimicked Skomota's distinctive personality and vibe.

She added a hilarious twist to take the dance up a notch by wearing her pants inside out and rocking men's formal shoes. The result? A TikTok sensation!

Dance video gains viral success

The clip amassed a whopping 947,000 views, 79,000 likes along with 3,000 comments. Viewers across Mzansi applauded the gogo's determination to create entertaining and funny content.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rates gogo's dance moves

In the comments section, praises for the gogo's moves flooded in. Netizens conveyed their delight at her unique style and comedic flair.

@PalesawaNaledi stated:

"Usile lo mama ungifuni ukungasho. "

@Pozez.jacobs commented:

"She's 100 times better than Skomota."

@Mirriam said:

"Jealousy down you nailed it. You deserve a Bell's. "

@ladynonks posted:

"We are not normal in South Africa."

@precious_m233 wrote:

"Finally we found Skomota's mother."

@mgabadeli.sishi.d asked:

"So vele vele we are not gonna talk about the inside-out pants?"

@mokgotsii noted:

"No man, you are the one who trained Skomota."

@scheilajulia7 added:

"The best version I have ever seen of the Skomota dance."

