A young man gained online popularity with energetic dance moves during his church's youth league's revival

The Lutheran congregation embraced the joy of worship as the young man's groovy moves took the atmosphere to new heights

The TikTok community is impressed by how free the youth can express themselves during the service

A young man lit up a Lutheran church in Polokwane with his dance. Image

An epic TikTok moment was born when a young man brought his groove moves to the ELCSA Polokwane Circuit Youth League's annual revival.

Man praises God with lit dance

The vibrant scene featured the congregation singing an upbeat church song as the young man unleashed his energetic dance moves.

The infectious energy and the guy's uplifting worship through dance had viewers marvelling at the Lutheran church's open and inclusive environment.

Church video spreads on TikTok

The TikTok video posted by @hlogi_sehlare quickly became a hit, amassing over 513,000 views and 13,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi hyped by Lutheran church video

Many people said the clip is a testament to the dynamic ways in which people can praise and connect within the sacred walls of a church.

See some reactions below:

@sibusiso_mthiya said:

"He is so happy in church, I like it!"

Modjadji_Moagi shared:

"He once made us dance step sa lenyalo 5 songs , 20 steps for 30 min without resting, ka diocesan conference.❤️"

@volkswagen841 commented:

"I also wanna join. I am around Polokwane."

@samsam_k1 added:

"We grew up being told it’s better we do this at church than at groove."

@ShiiteloGem wrote:

"We call him chomma. He used to make me tsipa while he sang for me. he truly made my 2023 worthwhile ko sgela.❤️"

@khumosek34 stated:

"Mare Lutheran church e monate waitse.❤"

@misskidda commented:

"I can't stop watching this. Yeses ke gopotse church nou."

@lauramdlepu posted:

"Dance for the Lord my dali."

