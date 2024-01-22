Like the old South African fashion, a group of youngsters had a blast at a petrol station

A song by Tyla, water, played, setting off the inner dance beast in young ones, turning the gas station into a street club

The online users reacted to the vibe, with many loving the whole garage-turned-to-club fiasco

Knysna youngsters turned a petrol station into a street club. Images: @travelogue86

Who said you need a club to have a ball of a time? Knysna Youngsters proved that you dot. They turned a petrol station into a club after they danced like nobody's business.

In a TikTok video shared by @travelogue86, the youngsters are at the station singing and dancing to the infamous song, Water by Tyla.

The song set the world of music abuzz last year. It garnered over 100 million views in just over three months, making global waves.

Like the old South African style, it came with its dance. TikTok videos of the dance challenge were coming from all directions. The young and the old were participating in the water dance challenge.

See the youngsters dancing at a gas station

TikTokkers celebrate the vibe

The video garnered over 14k likes, with many online users impressed by the vibes.

@Vusani Mzila commented:

"The most coloured thing about this video is the remix on the sound. Must be nice coming from such a united family ❤️❤️"

@ZodwaNkqunkquza wrote:

"One thing about us in Knysna when its naat outside its naat...as naat an Knysna ❤"

@Zippy shared:

"South Africans are vibes "

@lucybowles135 said:

"Only happy vibes "

@Maya⚜️ commented:

"Love my country ❤️"

@fortunatentuli0 shared:

"Only here in Mzansi does any place regardless where it is turns into a mini groove."

@Angela Lombaard said:

"And then I always say Knysna is one of the boring holiday destinations in SA. I take my words back."

Motorists dance to 'Mnike' at a petrol station

In another story, Briefly News reported about motorists turning the Enegen petrol station into a groove.

Several motorists took it to another level when they collectively exited their cars to dance at Engen garage in Kokstad. Netizens loved how the song managed to unite the strangers in a brief yet remarkable moment that they would remember. Many said the clip was a true reflection of SA citizens and that no matter how bleak things get, they remain the happiest.

