A video of a group of motorists turning up at an Engen petrol station in Kokstad gave SA festive vibes

The vibey people were dancing to a popular amapiano track Mnike, and the clip got TikTokkers excited

People said they don't blame the motorists for partying at the petrol because the hit song was laced

A group of South Africans partied at an Engen petrol station in Kokstad. Image: @ndf.turner2.0

Source: TikTok

South Africans love busting some lit moves at the petrol stations while waiting for their cars to get juiced.

TikTok user posts video of lit citizens at Engen garage in Kokstad

Several motorists took it to another level when they collectively got out of their cars to dance at Engen garage in Kokstad.

TikTok user @ndf.turner2.0 posted a video showing the lit crowd dancing to Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za's hit song Mnike which has taken the country by storm.

South Africans hyped by fire vibes at the petrol station

Mzansi peeps are so crazy about the tune they even birthed a trending dance challenge using the soundtrack on social media.

Netizens loved how the song managed to unite the strangers in a brief yet remarkable moment that they would remember.

Many said the clip was a true reflection of SA citizens and that no matter how bleak things get, they remain the happiest.

SA TikTokkers express their love for Tyler ICU's Mnike

@sigourneyisaacs said:

"One thing about Southa, it's basically December every weekend. "

@chuck_norris32 stated:

"It should’ve been released during the festive season."

@lalawatopo posted:

"The guy carrying the orange cone."

@lindeeg28 shared:

"I live for this chaos man."

@ele_origin added:

"It's legit the biggest song in SA."

@mimzo1329 posted:

"South Africans are the happiest."

@eighty0808 mentioned:

"Yoh, can December be here already? I feel like all South Africans go through seasonal depression in winter."

@rebaonephithi said:

"National anthem."

Source: Briefly News