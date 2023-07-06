A dapper white man who got married to a stunning black woman had Mzansi moving to the rhythm with his perfect wedding step

The handsome fellow took to the floor with his new family and not only wowed them but thoroughly pleased the nation

Some in the comments even offered him the land because they were impressed

A white man showed that he belongs in this country when he showed of his killer wedding step moved at his wedding. Image: @chinex_productions

A white groom was offered the land after he nailed the classic wedding step at his wedding!

It is no secret that at black weddings, everyone performs the traditional wedding dance at the height of the celebrations.

white man's dance moves at his wedding excite the country

What surprised and pleased netizens was how this dapper white man not only did the step, but he danced like a black person, outdancing everyone around him, even his bride!

@Chinex_productions posted the video where the man, dressed in a fabulous blue suit, dances at the wedding.

He seems to be the leader of the step, as everyone behind him is screaming and shouting excitedly because of his flawless and rhythmic action.

Impressive, he could be forgiven if people thought he was a yellow-bone black man because many people believe that white men can't dance.

TikTokkers are in love with the groom's smooth moves

WomanOfSubstance noted that she came to comment because of the groom.

"I'm here for the groom's vibe and dance. He practised, and the mood is on another level."

_TebbyMK said he could keep the whole of Camps Bay. Kennyphaks stanned with her and added:

"He can have the whole of Gauteng."

Tshegofatso Baby Far remarked that the groom knew what he had to do.

"No the groom understood the assignment."

Lelo believes that he must have trained hard for this moment.

"I swear the groom has been practicing day and night for this day."

Noe noted that he excelled in the step.

"He's doing it better than everyone."

