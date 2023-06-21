A South African interracial couple set new standards for local weddings after a TikTok video of the groomsmen handing out beer circulated

The bride uploaded the clip of her brother and brother-in-law dancing down the aisle in the most unexpected way

Social media users were here for the unconventional entrance and some even dubbed it a new trend

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A TikTok video of two groomsmen handing out beers to the wedding guests as they walk down the aisle. Image: @kylie_dunywa

Source: TikTok

The in-laws of a gorgeous interracial South African couple celebrated their white wedding with a refreshing twist.

Instead of having little toddlers walking down the aisle before the vowels are made and throwing out flowers, this Eastern Cape duo decided to have their respective brothers do the walking.

They did indeed throw flower petals from the basket as per tradition, but what happened next was unexpected, as they pulled out alcohol and began handing it out to the guests.

TikTok video of groomsmen handing out beer at Mzansi wedding ceremony

Kylie Dunywa, the pretty blonde South African girl married to Xhosa hotty Sinako Dunywa, shared a video of her brother and brother-in-law handing out Carling Black Label dumpies to the amused wedding guests.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Her big brother chose to hand out bottled water while awkwardly trying to make his stiff body move to the music.

In contrast, the groom's little brother got down to the hip-hop beat with his dreadlocks swinging around.

Mzansi cracks up at interracial couple's Black Label wedding gesture to guests

South Africa cracked up at the gesture, and within 24 hours of uploading, nearly 300k people had watched the wedding video with hundreds of positive comments.

Read some of the comments below:

@user4679345598298 asked:

"The people want alcohol, water for who?"

@gabby said:

"Nobody wants the bottles of water."

@Paleebruh noticed:

"The old guy rejecting the water & pointing to the beer."

@Kimmy thought the idea was excellent:

"This is a dope idea. The energy here is contagious. Funny guys best suited for this role. This wedding must have been a blast!"

@user9139934632603 said its a new wedding vibe:

"This is a new trend at weddings. I'm here for it."

@Pilot_Tshepang got the hots for one of the beer boys:

"Is the flower boy with braids taken or available‍? Asking for myself - tired of friends."

Rachel Kolisi shares pic cuddling husband Siya Kolisi on his 32nd birthday: “I had no part in the outfit”

In a similar story, Briefly News reported how Rachel Kolisi, wife of Xhosa hunk Siya Kolisi, shared Instagram pictures of Siya's birthday.

The two are inseparable, and Rachel is sticking to her marriage vowels of staying with her husband through sickness and health, as Siya's knee brace from his recent knee surgery is prominent in the pic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News