Twitter users were left astounded after a user posted a two-minute video of a traditional Zulu wedding

The video has gone viral as it features a mixed-raced couple getting married in a traditional wedding in a rural area

Peeps were beyond excited and reacted favourably to the post with many praising the man's family values

A two-minute, 20-second video of a traditional Zulu wedding has gone viral on social media.

@BathatheP shared the video on Twitter with the caption:

“Traditional weddings are always the best.”

The video shows the bride decked out in traditional Zulu bridal attire singing while onlookers encircle her.

She later dances around the circle toward an elder who she hands a gift and after the groom joins her in a jubilant traditional dance.

Twitter users praised the groom for honouring his traditions despite marrying someone of another culture and Mzansi showered the mixed-race couple with massive adoration below the post.

@rih_miraj said:

“This is the most beautiful thing I've seen today.”

@sbo_fokol added:

“Is that Britney Spears??”

@lesedikenosi commented said:

“Usisi really tried her best shame but I was dead the moment she started singing.”

@Lethu_Jali added:

“I want me some white women, these "indoda must" just wanna man hop nje neSavana.”

@TakuraChamuka reacted:

"You gotta love African culture...how cool is this!"

@AneleDlo added:

"It made sense when I saw the groom."

