The wife of the Springbok captain Siya Kolisi decided to spoil her man for his birthday

Rachel's Kolisi shared a pic of her wrapping her hands around her husband's muscular chest

Social media users flocked to her comments section to wish Siya a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Rachel and Siya Kolisi, one of South Africa's prominent power couples, show no sign of slowing down their love for each other. Source: Rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

June 16 is Youth Day, but for South Africa's current Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, it's also his birthday.

The Xhosa skipper's beautiful blonde wifey, Rachel Kolisi, shared a picture of her happily celebrating Siya's 32nd birthday.

Rachel Kolisi shares adorable pic with husband Siya on his birthday

She uploaded the picture to her verified Instagram account with this simple but loving caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"@siyakolisi out here living his best birthday life. I had no part in the outfit choice. WHAT A NIGHT ❤️."

To which her handsome hubby replied:

"@rachelkolisi I was feeling myself."

View the post below:

The two are inseparable, and Rachel is sticking to her marriage vowels of staying with her husband through sickness and health, as Siya's knee brace from his recent knee surgery is prominent in the pic.

Mzansi melts to Rachel Kolisi's simple tribute on Siya Kolisi's 32nd birthday

The post was uploaded to Rachel Kolisi's Instagram page, which has 342k followers. It received over 17k likes within three days of uploading and 101 comments.

Read some of the comments below:

Courtnay_mower said:

"That sparkler looks like a joint."

Thandocharmainhlope doted:

"I love yall so much! Happy birthday to Siya, and may yall continue showcasing what a Godly, fun, loving family can look like. Blessed Sartuday to the Kolisi's! ❤️"

Redbullza, the world's biggest energy drink company, commented:

"That outfit is giving."

Cmmsampson hoped he wins the rugby world cup again:

"Happy Birthday my bru! Hope your wish to win the World Cup will come true again."

Carleynnerau said:

"Is that carrot cake? Hmmm, my fav!! YESSSS Siya, it's your day, and you did it YOUR way! That's what birthdays are for."

Siya Kolisi does hilarious voice-over for Rachel's makeup routine, and Mzansi sheds tears of laughter

In a similar story, Briefly News wrote an article about how Siya Kolisi had Mzansi laughing over how he explained wifey Rachel's makeup routine.

Getting a rough and tough rugby captain to explain makeup is not something anybody sees every day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News