'The Queen' actress Connie Ferguson was surprised by her family and friends for her 53rd birthday when they threw her a surprise birthday party. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Iconic actress Connie Ferguson celebrated her 53rd birthday surrounded by family and friends.

According to The South African, her best friend, Lungs Dube, shared a snippet from the dinner, which was a surprise planned by her father and family.

Connie's friend shares a video clip from her birthday dinner

Taking to her Instagram account, @lungsmxo penned a heartfelt message to the actress in celebration of her birthday.

"Yesterday we celebrated an ICON of a woman, an individual that is indescribable in words but only in heart-felt emotions because those are very real and they come from the depth of the soul.

"May The Might GOD continue to bless your beautiful heart. You are so full of LOVE, and you share it so abundantly, and we thank you. Happiest Birthday, @connie_ferguson my sister."

Connie thanks Lungs and the attendees for making her day special

Thanking her friend for throwing the surprise, Connie said:

"I love you so much! Thank you for making my day special."

Her sister @astoshiah also penned a message to Lungs expressing her love for her.

"Love of my life. I know why I like you so much. Yesterday I got to see a side of you I relate with a lot over and above you being an amazing loving humble soul."

Mzansi shows love to Connie, impressed by her amazing looks

@urshiebabe said:

"Happy birthday! May the Almighty bless you with many favoured years."

@the_butterflycollective said:

"What a beautiful celebration. Love you, Queens."

@munya.mumbure said:

"She was looking fabulous."

@pittedolive_catering_service commented:"

It was an absolutely beautiful celebration."

@duchessofhampstead shared:

"This is how do it."

