In the picture, the actress and casting director wore swimwear and revealed that she's in Mauritius

Peeps rushed to Lesedi Matsunyane's comments and lauded her flawless hourglass figure and firm body

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson is in Mauritius, and she dropped social media content.

On Instagram, Lesedi shared a hot picture showing her wearing swimwear that showed off her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, Mzansi peeps are freezing; the stunner enjoyed the island's warm weather.

She revealed in the caption that she doesn't want to return to South Africa because she's having the best time of her life in Mauritius.

"Lil Miss Tropicana is avoiding home just for a little while longer… The tropics are definitely my spiritual home. I’m at peace here, and my sinuses don’t flare up. I know what my retirement plan is now ☀️️"

Check out the saucy snap below:

Peeps couldn't get enough of Lesedi's flawless body. Netizens said her tiny waist is body goals, and they complimented her.

@bellascreativitywigs said:

"You’re gorgeous "

@theeetraveller shared:

"Enjoy the warm sea water. Wamhle umntana❤️"

@nonomofokeng posted:

"This will definitely be my next holiday destination ❤️"

@morongwa_sebopela replied:

"Your flat tummy, mommy "

@missj_star commented:

"You are body goals ❤️"

@ntesengabrams wrote:

"You look beautiful "

@simphiwe.b.zwane added:

"Talk about thickness!"

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson went under the knife

According to IOL, to achieve her hourglass and firm body, Lesedi had to do surgery.

While some peeps and influential people shy away from talking about getting surgery to achieve their ideal body, Lesedi was open about his journey. The news publication claimed she even shared advice to mommies like her who struggle with bouncing back after giving birth.

Despite going under the knife, Lesedi works out and eats clean, just like her mom Connie Ferguson.

Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane leaves SA drooling after flaunting her curves in a saucy picture

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson got tongues wagging on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one showed off her impressive hourglass figure in a stunning post.

