Mzansi radio Khutso Theledi has shown off her fiancé in trending pics that took Twitter by storm

Twitter influencer @Am_Blujay dropped the snaps on his timeline, and Mzansi couldn't stop gushing about the lovely couple

Online peeps said Khutso Theledi and her handsome man seem like they are a match made in heaven

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Metro FM radio host Khutso Theledi is a woman in love, and her recent pictures with her man proved just that.

Metro FM's Khutso Theledi and her fiancé's recent pic have gone viral on Twitter. Image: @khutsotheledi

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, @Am_Blujay dropped four pictures of the lovely couple rocking formal clothes. Khutso wore a red dress, and her man sported a black and white suit.

The couple posed differently in all the pictures, including Khutso making sure everyone could see her lush engagement ring. According to TshisaLIVE, Theledi's man popped the big question in April 2023.

Check out the beautiful snaps below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi gushes about Khutso Theledi and her man's beautiful pics

As interracial relationships are becoming normalised in Mzansi's showbiz, peeps had nothing but love for Khutso and her man after seeing their snaps.

@Angelas179 said:

"I'm happy for her. White men have respect for women."

@PreshTropy shared:

"They are a beautiful couple."

@mapula_salome posted:

"I'm happy for her. She never has scandals."

@MusaDwesini replied:

"They look amazing."

@Deee___ commented:

"She's happy and is always smiling. Babang ba batla go etsa girlfriend for 15 years, ntse ba discussa 50/50 mo twitter "

@dokter_phil also said:

"What a gorgeous couple!"

@ZamaDlams added:

"I love what I see here @KhutsoTheledi. May God bless this love affair."

How did Khutso Theledi meet her man?

The South African reported that Khutso met her soon-to-be husband on Instagram. He sent her a direct message, and before they knew it, they were both head over heels for each other.

They began dating in 2019, and Khutso announced their relationship on social media in 2020. Since then, they have been serving couple goals and leaving many online users either envious or in awe of their chemistry.

Musa Khawula reveals Pearl Modiadie’s new white boyfriend’s face, Mzansi conflicted but roasts her

In other news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Modiadie has been serving baecation content in the last couple of days. However, she has been hiding her new man's face.

With Musa Khawula back on Twitter, only the hottest tea was served, and he delivered when he dropped a picture showing Pearl's boyfriend's face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News