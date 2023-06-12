Pearl Modiadie has sparked a heated debate after sharing pictures from her romantic getaway with her new man

The snaps shared by the radio and television personality had many suggesting she is back with her baby daddy

Others argued that she is not back with her baby daddy but is dating another white man, whose identity she has kept top secret

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Pearl Modiadie is back on the dating scene with a bang. The popular media personality had the streets buzzing after sharing a glimpse of her new man.

Pearl Modiadie shared hot pictures with her new man. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

A look at Pearl Modiadie's dating history

Pearl Modiadia has been paired with several different men. The star has reportedly dated Denise Zimba's brother Kgosi. City Press noted that she was spotted getting cosy with Young, Famous & African star Andile Ncube.

Although she never admitted to dating any of the men, she confirmed her baby daddy is French businessman Nathaniel Oppenheimer. However, ZAlebs reported that the presenter revealed she had parted ways with her son's father in an Instagram post, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Alone is so much better than being unhappy. I wasn’t able to achieve my dream of having the family I’ve always longed for. But out of it came my beautiful son and for that, I’m eternally grateful."

Pearl Modiadie turns heads with saucy snaps of her new man

Taking to her Instagram page recently, the mother of one left many drooling when she shared her saucy snaps from her getaway. She also shared a glimpse of the new man she is dating.

Some fans thought it was Nathaniel Oppenheimer while others argued that it's a different man.

Pearl Modiadie's fans react to snaps of her new man

Social media users are still trying to figure out if she is back with Lewatle's father or if it's a different white man.

@thandanicoacklakhe said:`

@mIt’s called “same but different” if you don’t get it forget about it otherwise it’s not “baby daddy”

@nombulelo.khumalo15 commented:

"U like them white"

@poswalulu noted:

"Now u know why Musa is upset with u "

@sandra85nono commented:

"gorgeous is an under statement... looking good buddy."

@bashaad.mayweather wrote:

"Happy for you Queen. This almost looks like Thailand but I see where it is. Much love and peace to you friend "

Emtee shoots his shot at Pearl Thusi, Mzansi unimpressed by his move: “Disgusting behaviour from him”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that just like his long-time crush, Emtee has once again ruffled a few feathers on social media with his recent post.

Both media personalities know how to stir controversy online and trend for it. Pearl Thusi posted saucy images of her wearing a very skimpy outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News