Pearl Thusi has been a trending topic on social media the whole weekend because of her revealing clothes

The actress decided to add more fuel to the fire and posted another batch of explicit pictures on her Instagram

Pearl's fans applauded her for not caving into online bullying and choosing to dress however she pleases

Pearl Thusi posted more pictures in a sheer outfit. Image: @pearlthusi

Pearl Thusi does not shy away from controversy and is proving that she lives her life according to her own rules.

Twitter trolls dragged the Quantico actress for baring her bosom in a racy outfit two days ago, and her reaction to the hate has been epic.

The stunning media personality blessed SA with more revealing pics on Sunday, ensuring her detractors knew their vile criticism didn't influence her decisions. She jokingly captioned one of the posts:

"Reporting live from the epicentre of the tremor. Is everyone ok?"

Her fans had her back and said she was sending a loud message to body shamers and those seeking to police her fashion choices.

Some SA peeps were just happy to appreciate Pearl's toned body and encouraged her to keep serving heat.

See the Instagram pictures here:

@Mats_Kabelo said:

"Oh, I love this Pearl Thusi energy. Basically said, cry more! Yes, you who can't drink water and mind your business. You who like policing others."

@kgabo_shilabjwe added:

"Pearl Thusi said more tears, you guys are gonna cry."

@LaylaAuroraPho1 mentioned:

"Pearl Thusi is a Taurus♉, ruled by Venus, she has strong feminine energy, sensual, fierce and is never scared to try whatever makes her feel alive at the time."

@star_maluleke commented:

"Pearl Thusi is in her Janelle Monáe era and I love that for her."

@will_am_eye tweeted:

"Yeah no Pearl Thusi really delivered, I think her message was successfully received."

@rationalza

"Pearl Thusi and Janelle Monae decided to use nakedness to up their profiles. Good for them."

