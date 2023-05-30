Zodwa Wabantu never fails to drop jaws on social media with her bold personality and fashion choices

The dancer posted an Instagram video dancing half-naked which sparked a heated debate about morals online

People said her lewd behaviour was getting out of hand, but her fans came to her defence in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zodwa Wabantu showed off her body in a racy video. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Controversial South African dancer Zodwa Wabantu posted a video of herself dancing in a revealing outfit and is getting dragged for it.

She can be seen in the Instagram clip dancing suggestively while holding a Savanna. People criticised the dancer and wondered if she had a caring family to give her guidance. She captioned the video:

"Angithi yimi oweza naloshuni (naked). Manje ngiyadesha ke manje. Ngizo tester ke manje. Ngizon Ppeser ke manje. Uban ebethi sphumele ngaphandle?"

Zodwa Wabantu rises to fame showing off her body

Zodwa is no stranger to being in the hot seat and has become a brand because of her exotic dancing and shamelessly wearing clothes that conservative people cannot stomach.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In 2017, Zodwa was the talk of town after attending the Durban July in a black dress that exposed her behind.

See the Instagram video here:

Instagram users post mixed opinions about Zodwa's sultry video

@fyyysah said:

"At the end of the day, people who are judging do way worse behind the camera."

@bosschiwoz asked:

"Do you have a family? Where are you from? I don’t think you’re from this earth you getting out of hand."

kellyrich_ stated:

"Don’t know why people think everything is fashion."

@cathrinenani wrote:

"May the Lord Jesus Christ locate you and save you from this bondage. "

@muzindlela7 mentioned:

"For all those who are complaining why are you still following her?"

@philasandemthi suggested:

"How about you guys leave Zodwa Wabantu alone.She never asked for any cent from you people."

@i_am_so_keen commented:

"This is culture. Africans are not known to dress up without showing their beautiful parts."

Zodwa Wabantu allegedly misses another gig, business men pub reveals they paid her R10 000, fraud case looming

In another article, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu has broken yet another promise she made to a promoter who booked her for a gig last week.

The exotic dancer has been on the bad side of show promoters for quite some time. Last month, she enraged a promoter by failing to pitch at an event in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News