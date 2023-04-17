Mzansi dancer Zodwa Wabantu has been accused of failing to show up for a gig at Business Men pub on April 1, 2023

The sangoma was paid a R10 000 booking fee but did not appear, prompting Business Men to file a fraud case

Netizens responded to the allegations by saying they don't understand why promoters continue to book Zodwa

Zodwa Wabantu has broken yet another promise she made to a promoter who booked her for a gig last week.

Zodwa Wabantu is accused of being a no-show at Business Men Pub. Image: @zodwalibram

The exotic dancer has been on the bad side of show promoters for quite some time. Last month, she enraged a promoter by failing to pitch at an event in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

According to ZAlebs, this was not Zodwa's first time being accused of being a no-show. In 2022, she made headlines for a similar reason: organisers blasted her for accepting a booking fee but failing to appear for the performance.

Zodwa Wabantu gets exposed for not showing up at Business Men Pub

When popular tweep @AdvoBarryRoux shared screenshots of a conversation Business Men Pub had with Zodwa Wabantu after she failed to appear at the event on April 1, social media flared up.

According to the screenshots, they paid the star a R10 000 booking fee, hoping it would be enough to persuade her to come.

The photos also revealed that Business Men Pub suffered a significant loss after Zodwa did not pitch. The star's fans allegedly vandalised their property, claiming the promotional posters scammed them.

Business Men Pub to open fraud case against Zodwa Wabantu

Business Men Pub was fed up with Zodwa Wabantu's failure to respond to their demands and threatened to sue her.

Zodwa did make attempts to resolve outside of court. She suggested a video apology in another screenshot, but the pub owners had already made up their decision.

"Till now, I have not received my refund. I am left with no choice but to treat this as a fraud case. I will not disturb you again. I know what to do."

Mzansi split after Zodwa Wabantu allegedly missed gig at Business Men Pub

@Lisa_Akh said:

"Are people still paying to see her?"

@wellyBiyela shared:

"Why are they even booking her in the first place? What are her talents?"

@AshyF12 posted:

"I'm sure he's lying, but if so, then he needs to be punished for paying R10K for Zodwa."

@MRSEROUS replied:

"Why take bookings when you know you are fully booked? I still don't understand people who book Zodwa. Why?"

@nellz2 commented:

"She must pay for the damages too."

@LwandileLanga1 wrote:

"Tshotsho. Zodwa is one of many things we should've never had in SA. Kanene, what is her talent?"

@Nomakhosi_N added:

"Why would people pay for such?"

