Zodwa Wabantu failed to show up at another gig and the event organiser wants all the money they paid the star back

The Mpumalanga event organiser opened a case of theft against the exotic dancer after they could not trace her to get their money back

Mzansi social media users hilariously blamed Zodwa Mabantu's amadlozi after she pulled a no-show at the Nelspruit event

Zodwa Wabantu continues to pull no-shows at events. The exotic dancer failed to pitch at another gig in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Event organiser opens a case of theft against Zodwa Wabantu

City Press reports that the star continued to anger event organisers after she once again pulled a no-show. After failing to pitch for her performance, a Mpumalanga event organiser opened a case of theft against the controversial media personality.

The fuming promoter said they could not trace Zodwa Wabantu so that she could pay them back. A list of artists recently missed their gigs after being paid huge amounts of cash.

Mzansi blames Zodwa Wabantu's amadlozi

Social media users took to Twitter to react to the story. Many hilariously blamed Zodwa Wabantu's ancestors. Zodwa answered her ancestral calling a while back.

@184City_Ls wrote:

"She fell off."

@NNomvo commented:

"Surely Amadlozi could be the problem maybe."

@sibongilegwente said:

"I am sure she is tired. You need a lot of energy to do that."

@bullfrogfree wrote:

"Zodwa is lazy these days."

@thulablinda commented:

"She doesn't take her business seriously."

@LebzaG9 wrote:

"She is old, dololo energy."

@ernest_sebua added:

"Maybe she was held hostage by amadlozi."

