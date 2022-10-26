Zodwa Wabantu is facing accusations of failing to perform at a concert she was booked and paid for in advance

The musician failed to keep her end of the bargain when it was time for her to be in Mpumalanga

Zodwa supposedly owes money for not fulfilling obligations since 2021, and now the organiser is trying to find a way to make her pay

Zodwa Wabantu allegedly failed to show up to a perfomance. The event organiser, Sibusiso Mthombeni, opened up and described how he lost over R10 000 to the dancer.

Zodwa's manager claims that Sibusiso wasn't even a client. Zodwa is no stranger to being called out for bailing on shows.

Zodwa Wabantu disappears before concert

According to DailySun, musician Zodwa is being reported for failing to show up at a concert in Mpumalanga. The organiser, Sibuso Mthombeni, said he paid Zodwa R12 000 and then she completely disappeared, not reachable on phones or any other way. He said:

"I am beyond angry. I trusted Zondwa because she didn't seem like a person who would take my money and run."

Sibusiso also told DailySun that she asked for the gig, and he came through for her. He said Zodwa was late for a show in Ermelo but did not come to another one in Bethal, where he had to defend himself from angry club owners.

Zodwa said she did not know him and would check with her manager Terrence, who also denied knowledge of the show. He said he always notifies customers if there is a missed booking and gives a refund or a new date.

Sibuso is still looking to open a case against Zodwa but is waiting to find her address.

Fans of Zodwa continue to show her love on social media. Many keep up to date with Zodwa's sangoma journey and often refer to her as Gogo.

Makhadzi allegedly misses event after receiving nearly R100k for 1 performance

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi bunked a show. The latest accusation is from Seth Molapo, who spent nearly R100 000 on the superstar.

Makhadzi often gets called out for not fulfilling the contracts she agreed to. News about her cancelling was she was booked in advance.

According to ZAlebs, businessman Seth Molapo claims that he paid Makahadzi R95 000. He says he paid nine days before the show on 4 October.

