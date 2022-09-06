Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu rubbed South Africans the wrong way after a video of her dancing in traditional wear made many think she was joking around

Zodwa Wabantu is meant to be going through the process of officially becoming a traditional healer

Many people who watched the video reacted in confusion over what Zodwa Wabantu was doing

Zodwa Wabantu had tongues wagging after controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of a portion of her sangoma training. The clip caused a stir on social media as online users reacted to what they saw.

Zodwa Wabantu left some South Africa upset when she did a traditional dance that did not seem real to many netizens. Image: Instagram/@zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu always has a buzz around her name, thanks to her risky performances as a dancer. Zodwa Wabantu's latest venture into her spiritual side hasn't been well received by netizens.

Zodwa Wabantu leaves peeps confused with traditional dance

Gossip blogger Musa shared a video of Zodwa Wabantu dressed in animal print and dancing around a fire. Zodwa's video was described as traditional dance, raising eyebrows for many netizens.

Many online users who came across the video felt that it was disrespectful. Others could not handle the drum-like sound in the video.

@MbushoZilindile commented:

"Why is everyone and anyone become a sangoma?"

@TheePrincess9 commented:

"A person has three weird dreams, moves weirdly unprovoked, badluck nyana for 2 weeks . Goes to consult.... jiki jiki she's interning for the underground."

@2mee_ commented:

"Ngathi yi pyramid scheme! [Its like a pyramid scheme/"

@Mpumelelo_Zondi commented:

"Surely they were horsing around?"

@TsepZ_Chizzled commented:

"What traditional dance is this manje? I've never such this anywhere. It's definitely not Makhosi nor is it Mnguni."

@grey_Oasis commented:

"Something is off here, ha.a ko nageng bosigu wa giya."

@Ant_089commented:

"Somebody tell that naughty kid banging that empty paint can to stop making noise."

@Nazomagenge2 commented:

"Kwaze kwadlalwa ngamadlozi‍ [Shes playing with the ancestors]"

