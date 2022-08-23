Reality television star and exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu is a true definition of the saying "From grass to grace"

The star who always mentions that she grew up poor announced on social media that she was building a mansion in Nelspruit

The house is said to be a multi-million dollar property featuring three bedrooms, two garages, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen

Zodwa Wabantu is building the life of her dreams. The media personality has been praised by her fans for her hustling spirit. Zodwa, who often shares that she grew up poor, announced back in 2020 that she was constructing the house of her dreams.

Zodwa Wabantu is said to be building a 3 bedroom house in Nelspruit. Image: @zodwalibram.

Source: Instagram

The star said she was happy to finally be able to buy land with her hard-earned money and begin construction without getting a single loan from the bank.

According to ZAlebs, the Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored star said she bought her land in Nelspruit next to her auntie's house because she is like a mother to her. The publication further notes that Zodwa Wabantu's house is believed to be worth millions of Rands because of its size.

The house is said to have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and garages, a decent size living room and a kitchen.

The star has been scarce on social media lately as she is focusing on her sangoma calling. She said she was allowing her career to take the back seat while she fulfilled her calling. She said:

“I’m Choosing Idlozi. I’m very wealthy ngiyikosazana yasebukhosini under amahlubi clan inkosi imina fame is nothing to me, compared to what I am and becoming. This horn is 133 years old and belonged to my great-great grandfather. Soft life for life.”

