Radio and television personality Dineo Ranaka is never one to hide how she feels, even if it may implicate her

The star recently took to her social media pages to rave about how peaceful her first two baby daddies are

This comes hot on the heels of an emotional post where she opened up about her failed marriage

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Dineo Ranaka has nothing but love for her first two baby daddies. The star, who has three babies with different fathers, said the first two are the best because they are peaceful.

Dineo Ranaka recently took to her Instagram page to celebrate her baby daddies. Image: @dineoranaka.

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to her social media pages to touch on the dynamics of blended families, saying they cannot be understood by everyone. The post comes days after another post where she opened up about her last marriage, which lasted less than nine months.

According to ZAlebs, The Ranakas star posted a screenshot of her WhatsApp status, claiming that she feels blessed to have two of her three exes, including Blaklez. Captioning the Instagram post, Dineo Ranaka said not everyone understands the dynamics of a blended family. She wrote:

“Blended family things that are way beyond the understanding of your basic human being! You need to be at top-tier vibrations to comprehend this sort of content. It’s so easy to respect them, their ways and their lives."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who played Hlomu in The Wife, posts clip showing baby bump amid claims she has a baby

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Mbalenhle Mavimbela has been in the spotlight following news that the star is expecting. Rumourmongers have been glued to her timeline, waiting for her to post her baby bump, but she outsmarted them.

The star recently took to her Instagram page to announce that she is on the cover of Dudu Busani Dube's upcoming book, The End. She showed the book cover, but peeps couldn't help but notice her baby bump.

Mbalehle looked stylish in a red mini dress at the cover reveal. The star was joined by her close friends, including Linda Majola, who played her twin in The Wife. Fans headed to the actress' Instagram timeline to congratulate her on the pregnancy and book cover.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News