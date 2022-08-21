Afro-soul singer Berita who was married to controversial media personality Nota Baloyi has had enough of her ex-husband

Nota Baloyi has been trending daily due to all the information he has been disclosing about their failed marriage

Berita recently took to her Twitter page to call him out and tell him to stop humiliating her on social media

Berita is tired of Nota Baloyi's continuous rants on social media. The talented singer, who has been quiet during her messy divorce with Nota Baloyi, finally reached her breaking point and called out her ex-husband.

Berita has taken to Twitter to beg Nota Baloyi to stop humiliating her on Twitter. Image: @lavidaNOTA and @beritaafrosoul.

The singer headed to her social media page to tell her estranged husband to stop ranting on Twitter because he was embarrassing her.

Peeps have shared concern about the singer, who has been subjected to online attacks from her estranged husband. Berita took to Twitter and said Nota was now embarrassing her with his posts, and he should refrain from calling her "my wife" because they are separated. She wrote:

"Nhlamulo, you are humiliating me. Stop it! I’m tired of this. I am no longer your wife. We are separated! We have spoken about this."

In another post, Berita said she was grateful to Nota for the things he did for her when they were still together. She added:

"Nhlamulo I appreciate all the things you did for me. At some point early in our relationship we had a great partnership. Things went wrong when you started controlling me and fighting with everyone. I asked you a couple of time to consider your actions but you refused."

