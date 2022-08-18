Cassper Nyovest has thanked his fans and followers for the unwavering support they have given to him over the years

The rapper, who is set to release a new song at midnight, said he has reached a point in his career where he does not need to release music to earn a living

He also told fans that if his new music is not their cup of tea, they should just ignore it and move on

Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest feels he has reached a point where he does not need to make music to survive.

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he no longer relies on the money he makes from his music to survive.

Source: Instagram

The Mama I made it hitmaker said he has been in the music industry for a decade, and his career has grown from strength to strength, thanks to the unwavering support of his millions of fans and followers.

According to TimesLIVE, Mufasa took to his timeline to share the news with Mzansi. Cassper Nyovest said he has reached a point that most artists only dream of reaching, and he wouldn't be where he is today if not for 'Team Nyovest'. He tweeted:

"I've been competing commercially for 10 years & we've had a lot of commercial success, the level many artists will never see. I don't need to make a song to survive anymore, it feels so good. Nun of this would've been possible without your undying support. Thank you, TEAM NYOVEST."

