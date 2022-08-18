Cassper Nyovest has announced the news that his millions of followers have been waiting to hear

The award-winning rapper and businessman took to his social media pages to reveal that he has a new hip-hop banger set to be released this coming Friday

Social media has been a frenzy with Mufasa's fans and hip-hop lovers who can't wait for their fav to give them more music

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest had social media users grinning from ear to ear when he finally announced that he is dropping a new hip-hop single on Friday.

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he is releasing a new hip-hop track. Image: @casspernyovest and Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The rapper had his fans on the edge when he teased that he was cooking something for them in the studio. He told his fans that the new song sounds like nothing released so far. He tweeted:

"New single dropping soon and it sounds like nothing like what is out right now!!! Just wanting for the sample to get cleared then we get live!!!"

The rapper then headed to his Instagram page to tell fans to set their alarm clocks because the hit single they have been waiting for is dropping at midnight. Cassper Nyovest said he had taken a hiatus from making hip-hop music because everything felt repetitive and young. He wrote:

"I haven’t been inspired to make Hip Hop music for a while now. Everything felt repetitive and young. I woke up one day and decided to rap my age. I’m soo excited about this new single dropping tonight at Midnight!"

Priddy Ugly fires shots at Cassper Nyovest ahead of their boxing match: "You are out of shape, lose weight"

Still on Cassper Nyovest, Briefly News also reported that rappers Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are gearing up for their highly anticipated boxing match. The match will be the third one for Cassper and the first for Priddy Ugly.

Cassper Nyovest first got into the ring with YouTuber Slik Talk and knocked him out. He, however, lost the second match to musician and actor Naak Musiq. The rapper has been training for the next match against the Come to my Kasi hitmaker.

Mufasa took to social media to poke fun at his next opponent and told him to train harder. In response, Priddy Ugly fired shots at the rapper in a Twitter post, telling him to lose weight. He further stated that Cass accepted the bet because he felt Priddy Ugly would be an easy opponent because he is 30KGs lighter than him.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News