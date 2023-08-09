Prince Kaybee has finally released the remix for Gangnam Style , and fans have given it a thumbs up

The muso said the official drop would be announced soon, but the song is currently available on Soundcloud

The music producer ignored the drama caused by Cyan Boujee, who accused her of leaking the viral tape

Prince Kaybee again proves why he deserves the praise he gets for his musical talents.

Prince Kaybee's 'Gangnam Style Remix' is available on Soundcloud and has received some rave reviews. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Gangnam Style gets a new hot remix from Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee had previously teased the song on his social media platforms. When a fan asked whether he planned on releasing it, he said the song was already available on Sound cloud.

"It's out on Soundcloud, but an official drop is coming soon."

Kaybee capitalises on his name, making waves on social media

With his name hot and on everybody's lips, Kaybee saw the perfect opportunity to release the song.

Fans have been praising the muso, and some even dubbed it the song of the year.

@Cellular_jnr

"The boy is focused! Love it!"

@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ said:

"That remix is fire."

@MonediPhenyo

"Love Kaybee's optimistic view of the world when everyone seems to be pessimistic. This is how I want to think of the world."

@Ke_Arturo said:

"I think some people don't understand how golden your sound is."

@BafaziniD said:

"I love how you set your principles and never break them. I've seen your stand on Amapiano and BMW, have never changed your views for years."

Prince Kaybee reiterates that he will not be dropping an Amapiano song anytime soon

Despite mounting pleas from fans to jump ship and release an Amapiano song, Prince Kaybee has stated that he has no interest in making Amapiano music.

Instead, he would do remixes to popular songs. Responding to a fan, he said:

"Amazing what the kids have done, and I’m sure all this is inspired by the fire they have for it, I can’t say the same, but a remix here and there I can do."

Cyan Boujee accuses Prince Kaybee of releasing the adult video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee called out Prince Kaybee for allegedly leaking the adult video, which has gone viral.

The DJ blamed Prince Kaybee for the video reaching the internet and said her other men are going to dump her for that.

