Prince Kaybee's sixth studio album, Music Theory, has received bad reviews from Mzansi, who told the DJ to switch to Amapiano

Kaybee had defended his album and said when people stopped listening to his music, he lost nothing

The music producer and DJ is sticking to his guns and will not do Amapiano, as he mentioned that he no longer does music to survive

Prince Kaybee has made it clear that he will not make Amapiano music after his sixth studio album 'Music Theory' got criticised.

Source: Instagram

The trend of jumping to Amapiano because people are no longer supporting a certain genre, will miss Prince Kaybee.

After receiving a cold reception from certain peeps for his sixth studio album, Music Theory, Kaybee was told that he should try doing Amapiano music.

According to TshisaLIVE, Kaybee released Music Theory under a new label, Ingrooves Africa. He admitted that he was nervous about the release.

Prince Kaybee unfazed after Music Theory receives a thumbs down from certain critics

Responding to certain negative comments from online users, Kaybee said he no longer does music to survive.

A peep by the Twitter handle @ChefAnderson5 said Kaybee should just do Amapiano:

"At this point, you should have done piano too dawg. If you approached it like Maphorisa did you could have been relevant. I stopped listening after Gugulethu coz I felt the same way also, and you were here before the Yanoz, but they almost wiped yall out. They will soon."

An unbothered Prince responded by saying he does not need music to survive.

"I don’t do music for survival, and when you stopped listening I lost nothing."

Kaybee responds to more negative comments from critics

The hateful comments just kept on coming, but Kaybee had time to respond to some of them.

The Gugulethu hitmaker said @SirTanga_ should rather listen to his old music after stating that Music Theory has zero hit songs.

"I Appreciate your truth…, enjoy the old stuff G."

Kaybee then schooled user @Bokenza1 who said he should spend more time in the studio making his music, and maybe he will receive enough streams.

The producer said spending months in the studio does not guarantee music streams as his most successful album only took him three weeks to compile.

"You are wrong about a lot…1. Spending months perfecting an album doesn’t guarantee commercial success, My most successful album took me 3 weeks to compile and we are over 100 Million streams with it… 2. I do expect something in return but not money, impact."

Fans defend Prince Kaybee from trolls

Loyal Prince Kaybee fans had this to say about Music Theory

Mzansi gave Kaybee's 3 singles a thumbs up

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee released three new singles from his album Music Theory to give fans a taste of what to expect.

Mzansi was loving his new music and some praised him for it.

