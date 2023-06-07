Prince Kaybee is gearing up to release his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Music Theory

The artist took to the streets to promote his album, where fans showed him immense love and support

His offering will be under a new record label after leaving Universal Music, where he was signed for eight years

Prince Kaybee was shown love on his sixth studio album promo tour by fans, he released three new bangers. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee was left in awe over the love he received from his supporters while on an album promotion tour.

The artist will release his sixth studio album, Music Theory, on 15 June and is currently promoting it.

Fans press Prince Kaybee for pictures while promoting his album Music Theory

Sharing a clip from the moment fans rushed to ask for pictures, Prince Kaybee noted how they had missed him on the streets.

"Shame my people missed me, haven’t been in the streets to do promo in a long while. "

Kaybee reminded fans of his significant drop next Thursday, 15 June, when Music Theory is coming out.

"NEW MUSIC IS OUT. Full album dropping next week, Thursday 15th of June."

Fans cannot wait for Music Theory to be released

@ChopsPhil said:

"Can't wait to listen to good house music."

@_Tsheporampedi said:

"The masses love you bro!"

@Rural_Emperor said:

"How does it feel to be a mega star."

@_PeterPapps said:

"Can't wait."

@sfundo_hlongwa commented:

"What a banger!"

@Nkosiyabonqobi1 said:

"The time of enjoying music started the time you release your album dankos."

Prince Kaybee teases fans with new music ahead of album release

IOL reported that Kaybee released three new songs to give fans a taste of how Music Theory will sound.

The singles Amaphiko Ezono, Inkumbulo and Oh Boy are featured on his album.

He also released the album tracklist and cover art.

Kaybee always highlighted the importance of working with new artists. In the album, he also worked with underground vocalists such as Starr Healer and Pilanibu, among others.

Prince Kaybee's media tour off to a great start

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee has kicked off his media tour to promote his album.

After the successful briefing, he announced that new music would be released and received great feedback from his supporters.

Source: Briefly News