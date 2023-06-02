Prince Kaybee kicked off the media tour of his highly-anticipated album, Music Theory, delighting fans with infectious singles like Inkumbulo and Amaphiko Ezono

The album features collaborations with talented artists Azana and Starr Healer, adding to its appeal and diversity

Kaybee's fans expressed their excitement and admiration for the project, praising his talent and wishing him success on his musical journey

Prince Kaybee spoke of his album as fans raved over his new music. Images: @princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee has just kicked off his media tour for his much-anticipated album, Music Theory and the house maestro had fans' heads bopping with some singles from the project.

Prince Kaybee set off the media tour for his album Music Theory

A couple of weeks after inking a deal with Ingrooves Africa, as reported by TimesLIVE. Prince Kaybee is back with new music.

Taking to Twitter, the Club Controller hitmaker shared a tweet thanking fans for listening to his media briefing and announced that "new music was out".

Kaybee wrote:

"Thank you for listening. New music is out. #AmaphikoEzono"

Mzansi lauded the house produer's new singles

Mzansi raved about Kaybee's new singles, Inkumbulo and Amaphiko Ezono which both feature Azana as well as Oh Boy featuring Starr Healer. Briefly News previously reported on Kaybee sharing the tracklist to his album.

@bulldogzin1 said:

"I thought that was my favourite until I listened to Inkumbulo. Idraw job well done. May this journey be everything you’ve wished for and more."

@Mama_Ontetlile said:

"Oh Boy yona???!!! Banger!"

@rivaldo_nkuna said:

"Yaaaaaaaaaaay "

@sibuyi_manqoba said:

"I love your project my guy."

@JnrWordzworth tweeted:

"Dang man my big homie looks happy and at peace"

@LaChocolataCee said:

"Thank you for sharing your talent with us ❤️"

Prince Kaybee speaks out against recycling artists in the music industry: “It makes zero sense"

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Prince Kaybee speaking out against the music industry recycling artists.

Prince Kaybee recently took to his Twitter page to speak out against recycling artists.

The star is about creating opportunities for struggling artists who are still trying to make it in the industry.

Prince Kaybee is always looking out for upcoming artists. According to IOL, he recently took to his social media pages to drop some pearls of wisdom.

