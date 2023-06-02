Prince Kaybee has released the tracklist for his upcoming album Music Theory, set to be released on 15 June

Music Theory will be the DJ's sixth studio album he will release under a new record label

This will be Kaybee's first project after leaving Universal Music for Ingrooves Music

Prince Kaybee has released the tracklist for his upcoming 6th studio album ‘Music Theory' under a new record label. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated album.

The artist will be releasing an album titled Music Theory on 15 June and has worked with some of the most talented vocalists in the industry.

Prince Kaybee has released the tracklist for Music Theory

Music Theory is Prince Kaybee's sixth studio album. This will be his first project since leaving Universal Music after eight years with the label.

According to TshisaLIVE, Kaybee joined a new label, Ingrooves Africa.

Prince Kaybee shared the album tracklist on social media, and fans are amped.

On the album, he worked with artists such as Starr, Robot Boii, Bongeziwe Mabandla and many more.

Fans want the album released immediately

Excited fans are anticipating a hit album after Kaybee shared the tracklist. Many have already picked out their favourites as the muso occasionally shares new music snippets.

Here's what some had to say:

@KeSeiphi said:

"Congratulations!! Don't have provision for YouTube Music? Thought I could get it there."

@wordlife1022 said:

"Bro going hard."

Prince Kaybee announced he will release 3 new songs before Music Theory hits streaming platforms

Fans can get a feel of what Music Theory will be about as Kaybee announced he will release three new songs before 15 June.

One of those songs will be Oh Boy featuring vocalist Starr. Fans also got a taste of his song Fearless featuring Pilanibu.

Speaking of Inkumbulo, a song on the album, Kaybee said in a press release:

"'Inkumbulo’ infuses soulful vocals with ear-catching lyrics and a groovy beat. ‘Inkumbulo’ is a song about the urge of seeking a certain feeling of love from a particular individual but all you have is memories of the good times and hopefully, them coming back."

Prince Kaybee prides himself in introducing new artists, against recycling artists

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee spoke against recycling old artists in the industry and aims to introduce new voices.

On social media, Kaybee said it makes no sense to keep having the same artists on rotation when introducing new faces means growth in the music industry.

